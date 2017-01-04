Ohio Supreme Court to hear Dayton traffic cam challenge

DAYTON, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court is hearing the city of Dayton's appeal of a law strictly limiting red-light and speed cameras in a case with statewide implications.

The court on Tuesday will hear arguments for and against the law that bans the use of red-light cameras without an officer present.

The court also has appeals on the same issue from Springfield and Toledo.

Ohio 2nd District Court of Appeals rejected Dayton's appeal in 2015, saying the new law doesn't violate the city's home-rule authority.

In passing the 2015 bill, legislators argued the cameras were a cash-grab for cities.

Dayton installed the cameras in 2002 to ticket drivers running red lights. It expanded the program in 2010 to catch speeders.