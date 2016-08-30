Ohio Turnpike reaches E-Z Pass milestone

Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio -- Operators of the Ohio Turnpike say they've hit a new milestone with its E-Z Pass program.

The turnpike said it signed up its 350,000th customer for the electronic toll collection system earlier this month. The system has been in place for nearly seven years along the northern Ohio toll road.

The turnpike said drivers on average save 33 percent on tolls charges using the E-Z Pass. It also says that just more than half of all the cars and trucks on the turnpike use the system.