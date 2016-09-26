Ohio gas prices fall; remain below national average

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gas prices in Ohio continue to fall, while the average price in the state also remains below the national average.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Ohio was $2.08 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's down from $2.17 cents a week ago and 13 cents below the current national average.

The average price in Ohio at this time last month was $2.22, while gas prices in the state a year ago averaged $2.21.

The national average price of $2.21 reported Monday remained at the same level it was this time last week and last month. The national average a year ago was $2.29.

