Ohio gas prices up at beginning of busy holiday travel week

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Drivers are seeing slightly higher gas prices at the start of what's likely to be a week of heavy holiday travel.

A gallon of regular gas in Ohio was averaging $2.29 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's up 7 cents from a week ago and well above the average from a year ago, which was about $1.83.

The national average for regular fuel was $2.24 on Monday, up three pennies from a week earlier. The national average at this time last year was $2.00.

Average gas prices increased in recent weeks following the OPEC agreement on Nov. 30 to cut production beginning in January.

Online: AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report: http://fuelgaugereport.aaa.com