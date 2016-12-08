Ohio girl, 14, arrested in fatal shooting of teen brother

TOLEDO, Ohio – A 14-year-old girl was charged Thursday with shooting and killing her 15-year-old brother, police said.

Police responding to a report of a shooting found the wounded teen Wednesday night. He later died at a hospital from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Lucas County coroner.

The girl was arraigned Thursday in Lucas County Juvenile Court. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for next week. The Associated Press generally doesn't identify juveniles charged with crimes.

Lori Olender, a juvenile prosecutor, said the girl has a criminal record, including a felony. Olender said her office is looking at whether the girl could be tried as an adult.

Police didn't immediately release information about the circumstances of the shooting or any potential motive. The boy's father told WTOL-TV he was puzzled by what happened and couldn't explain it.

Robert Cavitt, the boy's oldest brother, told The Blade that the two younger siblings occasionally argued as brother and sister, but he could not believe what happened.

He said his brother, a high school freshman, played football and was smart and a leader.

"He was funny. He liked to get into stuff, have a good time, joke. He had a dance he used to always do for us," Cavitt said.

The boy's death was Toledo's third killing of a juvenile during the past three weeks.