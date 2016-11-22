Ohio inmate who hid wife's body in newspaper building dies

DAYTON, Ohio – An Ohio man imprisoned for killing his wife and encasing her body in concrete at the newspaper building where he supervised maintenance has died nearly three decades later.

A state prisons spokeswoman tells the Dayton Daily News that 77-year-old Theodore Sinks died Saturday at a medical center, and officials were awaiting a death certificate to list the cause. Sinks had been imprisoned at the Pickaway Correctional Institution.

He reported his wife, Judy, missing in 1987. Authorities later determined he beat and strangled her and had a subordinate unwittingly help him haul a barrel containing her body to an upper floor of the Dayton Daily News building where they worked.

He was arrested after the body was found and was convicted in 1989. He had repeatedly been denied parole.

Information from: Dayton Daily News.