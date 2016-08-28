Ohio releases 2nd report card on Medicaid managed care plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A state report card finds that health plans serving most Ohioans on Medicaid are doing average or better when it comes to how their doctors communicate with them.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Ohio Medicaid officials recently released the state's second annual performance evaluations for all five managed care plans serving about 2.4 million poor and disabled Ohioans on the program.

The plans received one, two or three stars in each of five categories.

State Medicaid Director John McCarthy says the report card aims to inform consumers and provide incentives for the health plans to improve services.

The card is based on data provided by the plans and patient surveys.

Of the 3 million enrolled in tax-funded Medicaid program in the state, about 80 percent are in managed care.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch.