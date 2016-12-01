Ohio's John Kasich not attending Trump rally in Cincinnati

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republican John Kasich of Ohio is continuing to keep his distance from Donald Trump.

A spokesman says the Ohio governor is not scheduled to attend an event with the GOP president-elect taking place in Cincinnati on Thursday.

The campaign-style rally is the first of several stops on Trump's postelection victory tour. He and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will appear at the same downtown arena where Trump drew about 15,000 raucous supporters in October.

Spokesman Chris Schrimpf said Kasich was spending the day in Columbus, where the Legislature is in session.

The one-time Republican presidential contender also boycotted the Cleveland convention where Trump was nominated and declined to endorse or vote for him.