Ohioans can start casting votes in presidential election

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Voters in swing state Ohio can start casting ballots in next month's presidential election.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Wednesday. Residents can vote absentee by mail or in person without having to give a reason.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted says county boards of elections statewide have received nearly 1.1 million absentee ballot applications.

And there's still time to request an absentee ballot. Boards must receive the applications by noon on Nov. 5.

Voters will have the chance to decide races for congressional and state legislative seats, justices of the Ohio Supreme Court and appellate judges, and members of the state Board of Education. Around the state, local candidates and more than 1,800 local issues, including school levies, also are on ballots.

Online: http://www.myohiovote.com/