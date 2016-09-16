One dies in Van Wert crash

Van Wert – A 42-year-old motorist was killed after his vehicle struck a semi in Liberty Township on Thursday, according to Ohio state police.

Authorities said Timothy L. Perry of Eaton, Ohio, was traveling west on Wren-Landeck Road about 7:30 p.m. when his 2001 Chevrolet Impala didn't brake at a stop sign. The car hit a semi driven by 72-year-old Ronald E. Wolf of Greenville. The rig was going south on Ohio Route 118 at the time of the crash.

Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. Wolf said he was uninjured.