Online charter school loses state attendance audit appeal

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A judge will allow Ohio's education department to review attendance records that could force Ohio's largest online charter to return millions of its funding.

Franklin County Judge Jenifer French on Thursday finalized a ruling against the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT.

The decision rejects a request by ECOT to block the state from requiring the school provide log-in durations as a way of measuring how many students attend the school.

The state said has said that ECOT's enrollment is nearly 60 percent lower than originally reported, potentially jeopardizing about $60 million in state funding from last year.

ECOT has said it will appeal. A message seeking comment was left for a school spokesman.