Police say finds of old ammunition becoming more common

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio -- A family cleaning out the Toledo-area home of a relative who recently died stumbled across a live hand grenade from the World War II era.

Authorities in Toledo say it's becoming a more common occurrence.

A Toledo police spokesman says the bomb squad retrieves old military munitions about once a month. But he says too often people who discover old grenades or a mortar shell will haul it to the police station.

Police say the best thing to do is call 911.

That's what happened this past week when the grenade was found in the suburban Toledo home.

The Blade (http://bit.ly/2iJTcZb ) newspaper reported the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad put the grenade in a blast-resistant container to dispose of it.