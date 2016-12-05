Prosecutor: New AG won't affect probe of Wal-Mart shooting

DAYTON, Ohio – A Justice Department investigation into a police shooting at a Wal-Mart store that left a man dead won't be affected when Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office, southern Ohio's top federal prosecutor said.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman told the Dayton Daily News that Trump's selection of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general won't affect the federal agency's decision on whether to charge Officer Sean Williams.

"For ongoing cases, it really means nothing," Glassman said. "Individual cases, which are all handled by career prosecutors, really, are never affected."

Officers went to a Beavercreek Wal-Mart on Aug. 5, 2014, after a man called 911 to report, in a recorded call, that someone was walking around waving an apparent rifle and "pointing it at people."

Police said they believed John Crawford III had a real weapon and that Crawford didn't respond to commands to put it down. Officer Williams fatally shot Crawford, who actually had an air rifle from a store shelf.

A Greene County special grand jury cleared Williams a month later.

Glassman said Thursday he had no changes to report when asked about the status of the DOJ investigation. He referred to a previous statement in which he said the probe "has taken longer than some may have anticipated."

Attorney Michael Wright, who represents Crawford's family in a federal wrongful death lawsuit against Beavercreek and Wal-Mart, said he last heard from the Justice Department in September.

"From our perspective, I don't know what progress has been made," Wright said.

Due to the ongoing probe, a federal judge has allowed Williams and Sgt. David Darkow to avoid depositions in the civil case.

Information from: Dayton Daily News.