Right to Life wants abortion without consent case reopened

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio abortion opponents want the state medical board to re-open its investigation into the case of a woman who the state found had her pregnancy ended without proper consent.

The Ohio and Dayton Right to Life groups said Tuesday they were disturbed to learn last week the board has closed their case against three doctors at Women's Med Center of Dayton without action. The groups want the normally-private investigative file opened.

Documents show the state Health Department found Women's Med violated informed-consent regulations in the case and it prompted Miami Valley Hospital not to advise in future clinic-related cases. Records showed the woman of unknown identity couldn't walk, talk or keep her eyes open.

Medical Board letters indicated investigators couldn't find adequate medical or legal evidence to justify further action.