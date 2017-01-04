Rural county to get supermarket again after 3 years

Associated Press

MCARTHUR, Ohio -- An impoverished, rural southern Ohio county that has had no supermarket for three years is slated to get a new one this summer, meaning residents will no longer have to drive an hour round-trip to buy groceries.

The Columbus Dispatch reported (http://bit.ly/2hNMJea ) Campbell's Market plans to break ground in March on a 12,000-square-foot, full-service grocery store in the Vinton County village of McArthur. It's expected to open in August.

The county's approximately 13,200 residents have had no supermarket since 2013. People have been driving about 30 minutes from McArthur to shop at stores in Athens, Chillicothe and other communities.

Finance Fund Capital Corp. is funding a nearly $1.6 million Healthy Food for Ohio financing package that will help Campbell's Market build the store.