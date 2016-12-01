 Skip to main content

  Ohio Gov. John Kasich checks out a self-driving truck made by Otto in Dublin, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
December 01, 2016 4:04 PM

Self-driving truck hits the road for debut on Ohio Turnpike

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio – A self-driving big rig is rolling down the Ohio Turnpike for the first time.

The debut of the self-driving truck on Thursday is part of Ohio's $15 million investment in advanced self-driving highway technology.

State officials say the turnpike is a good place to start the testing because it's a relatively straight and flat route with wide lane markings.

Turnpike officials say there will be a driver in the truck as a backup during testing.

Ohio is among several states competing to play a role in the testing and research of autonomous vehicles, which is advancing.

