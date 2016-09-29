Sentencing rescheduled in Ohio for US Capitol plot suspect

CINCINNATI – Sentencing has been rescheduled for an Ohio man accused of plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol in support of the Islamic State group.

Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Lee Cornell pleaded guilty last month to three charges stemming from his January 2015 arrest.

Sentencing for Cornell had been set for Oct. 31. Cincinnati federal judge Sandra Beckwith on Thursday set a new date of Dec. 5.

Prosecutors have said they would seek a maximum of 30 years in prison.

FBI agents arrested Cornell in the parking lot of a gun shop near Cincinnati, saying he'd just bought two M-15 assault weapons and ammunition.

Cornell's father has said his son was misled and coerced by "a snitch."