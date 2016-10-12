Shooting, ambulance crash leave 7 people injured in Ohio

CINCINNATI – Authorities now say seven people were injured in a chain of events that started with a double shooting and included the crash of an ambulance transporting one of the shooting victims to a hospital.

Cincinnati police say a man and a woman were shot Monday night and the ambulance carrying the man was then hit by another vehicle. Authorities say two parked cars and a pedestrian were struck before the ambulance crashed into a building.

Police say the driver and passenger in the car that struck the ambulance, the ambulance driver and another member of the medical crew also were injured.

Authorities say the shooting victims, the pedestrian and the others who were injured are expected to recover.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.