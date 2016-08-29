Strong storms flood roads, leave thousands without power

CINCINNATI – Strong storms have rolled through Ohio, flooding roads and leaving thousands of people without power.

Meteorologists say between 3 to 5 inches of rain fell within a couple of hours in the Cincinnati area Sunday night.

Parts of Interstate 71 and numerous other roads were closed due to high water, and several vehicles were stranded.

Strong winds also were reported. More than 12,000 Duke Energy customers were without power.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Hamilton County until 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say several schools in the area will be closed on Monday due to flooding from the storms.