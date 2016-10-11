Study to look at impact of pipeline construction on fields

CLEVELAND – Ohio State University plans to launch a study in conjunction with the construction of a 215-mile petroleum pipeline that stretches from eastern Ohio to the Michigan border.

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reports the Utopia East pipeline will transport 50,000 barrels a day of ethane and ethane-propane mixtures.

Ohio State will conduct a study during construction on soil disturbances caused by pipelines and its impact on farmland. It will focus on 50 fields statewide.

Steve Culman, a soil fertility specialist at Ohio State, says soil samples will be obtained before and after the pipeline's installation.

Kinder Morgan Inc. will construct, own and operate the pipeline. The study is being partially financed by a $200,000 gift from the company.

Construction is scheduled to begin next month and be completed in 2018.

Information from: The Plain Dealer.