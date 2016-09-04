Trump camp doesn't announce Pence visit to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Donald Trump's running mate flew under the radar during a stop at Ohio State University on the opening day of football season.

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence's Saturday appearance was unannounced by the Trump campaign, which also left the stop unconfirmed for much of the day.

A university spokesman confirmed Pence had been on campus. But Chris Davey said he was not aware of the candidate's itinerary nor who had invited him.

A message was left with the Trump campaign seeking details.

About 107,000 people were in attendance for the Buckeyes' season-opening victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The president of Ohio State's College Democrats called Pence's leadership "reckless" and said his "extreme politics" weren't welcome on campus.

Davey said Ohio State encourages healthy debate and doesn't take political sides.