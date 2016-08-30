Trump heading back to Ohio, will campaign near Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio – Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is coming back to Ohio this week.

He'll head to Wilmington in southwest Ohio on Thursday for a noon campaign rally. His campaign says the event will be at the Roberts Centre.

Trump also plans to speak at The American Legion convention in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Democrat Hillary Clinton will address the meeting on Wednesday.

Trump has made four trips to the state since he accepted the party's nomination at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. He was in Akron last week.