US Supreme Court declines to restore early voting in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to restore a week of early voting in Ohio, a decision denounced by Democrats but praised by the state's Republican elections chief, who noted voters can still begin casting ballots for the presidential election in less than a month.

The court denied a request from the state's Democratic Party to delay the voting change pending appeal.

A lower court decision from last month upheld a law eliminating days in which people could register and vote at the same time, a period known as golden week.

Democrats had claimed the reduction, along with other voting changes, disproportionately burdened black voters and those who lean Democratic. But the state's attorneys argued that scrapping the days helped alleviate administrative burdens for local elections officials while reducing costs and the potential of fraud.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, a Republican, said the high court ruling makes clear the state's laws are fair and constitutional.

"Ohioans want an efficient and secure election and it is time for these wasteful lawsuits to end," Husted said in a statement.

Ohio Democratic Party chairman David Pepper expressed his disappointment with the court's rejection.

"Ohio Republicans can keep trying to make it harder for people to vote, but we will continue to fight them at every turn," Pepper said in a statement.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled in August that the golden-week cut still allows for "abundant" opportunities to vote within a 29-day early voting window. Prior to the law, Ohioans had a 35-day period.

The Supreme Court denied the Democrats' request to put that decision on hold while they appealed.

Tuesday's decision means voters in Ohio can start casting early ballots in the fall presidential election on Oct. 12.