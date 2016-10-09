University of Cincinnati gifted $11M for new business school

CINCINNATI – The University of Cincinnati has been gifted $11 million for the construction of a new business school facility from the family of the college's namesake, Carl Linder Jr.

Officials say the donation is the largest ever received by the business college in its 110-year history.

The funding will go toward the new four-story Linder College of Business building, which is expected to open on the university's main campus in fall 2019.

Officials say the business school's current building is nearly three decades old and can no longer accommodate the university's rapidly growing student body.

More than $20 million has been raised so far for the project, which carries an estimated $120 million price tag. The 225,000-square-foot facility will replace the Russell C. Myers Alumni Center and Faculty Club building.