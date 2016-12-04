University to offer class on Trump, victory in 2016 election

AKRON, Ohio – Donald Trump is a businessman, celebrity, the next president of America— and now the topic of a new class being offered at a northeast Ohio university.

Professor Matthew Akers, director of government relations at the University of Akron, has created a course called "Trump's Triumph."

The university says it'll focus on the Republican president-elect and his success in the 2016 election.

Akers says the course will delve into how Trump garnered support. It will also examine his policies and why pollsters got the election wrong.

The course will be offered in the spring semester. It will be open to graduate and undergraduate students in any major.

Kent State University is offering a course on Trump's Democratic opponent, titled "Hillary Clinton Case Study: Perspectives on Gender and Power."