Western Lake Erie's walleye hatch below normal this year

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Ohio's wildlife experts say this year's walleye hatch in western Lake Erie appears to be below normal.

The Department of Natural Resources says its early data also show that the yellow perch hatch is near its annual average.

The forecast comes after wildlife agencies sampled the waters of western Lake Erie looking for young walleye and yellow perch.

The Sandusky Register reports that the data will give biologists an estimate on how many young fish will be part of the fishable population in two years.

While this year's walleye hatch is below normal, last year's was the fourth highest on record.

Wildlife experts say that average to excellent hatches from four of the last 10 years means there's a broad range of walleye ages and sizes in the lake.

