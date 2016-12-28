Woman charged in $2 million theft from Catholic Charities

CLEVELAND – A former employee has been charged with stealing $2 million from Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland.

Federal authorities said Wednesday 58-year-old Michelle Medrick, of North Royalton, is charged with bank fraud in an information, which indicates she's agreed to plead guilty.

Prosecutors say Medrick worked as comptroller and business manager for Catholic Charities and allege she fraudulently withdrew money deposited with Fifth Third Bank from charitable donations and from government agencies like the state of Ohio and various Ohio counties. Prosecutors say the thefts began sometime in 2008 and ended in March.

The information says the money was stolen from a Catholic Charities facility called Parmadale in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County that provides foster care and adoption services and residences for children with behavioral problems.

Medrick's attorney declined to comment Wednesday.