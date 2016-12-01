Woman gets life in prison for slaying, dismembering woman

MANSFIELD, Ohio – An Ohio woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole in the slaying and dismemberment of a neighbor.

The Mansfield News Journal reports 58-year-old Linda Buckner told the judge during sentencing Wednesday she hoped to later prove her innocence. A jury deliberated a few hours Wednesday before finding Buckner guilty of aggravated murder and other charges in the death of 62-year-old Patsy Hudson.

Hudson was reported missing in July 2015. Parts of her dismembered body were found in February at different locations in Richland County.

A coroner said Hudson died from a stab wound to the neck.

Prosecutors say Buckner and 53-year-old Walter Renz plotted to steal from Hudson. Renz was indicted in the slaying but has been declared incompetent to stand trial.

Information from: News Journal.