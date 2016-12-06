Work to overhaul Ohio's unemployment compensation stalls

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio lawmakers have put plans to overhaul Ohio's unemployment compensation system on hold.

Republican leaders in Columbus said Tuesday that they'll take another shot next year at rebuilding the state's unemployment fund.

There's been growing concern about how the system is structured and how long the state's fund that pays unemployment benefits could be sustained. Ohio and other states were forced to borrow from a federal loan fund to keep paying benefits during the recession that began in 2007.

One proposal being looked at would have temporarily increased employer contribution levels and reduced the number of weeks of benefit payouts.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger earlier this year said changing the unemployment compensation system was one of his year-end priorities.