1 accused of stabbing mother and child

A 28-year-old woman is in the Allen County Lockup after police arrested her early Friday morning, alleging she stabbed another woman and her baby.

Keairrase Lee, 24, was holding her son, Keonn Lee, 11 months, when Taja McCarter allegedly stabbed them both, Fort Wayne police said.

Both victims went to the hospital after police arrived at the scene just before 12:30 a.m. Keairrase Lee is in good condition, but her baby is in critical condition, police said.

The women apparently got into an altercation at 2600 Oxford St., the address listed for McCarter. Lee and her son live on Adirondack Drive, police said.

