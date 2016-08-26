1 dead, 1 badly hurt in Kosciusko home blast

One person was killed and another was critically injured Thursday afternoon after an explosion at a home in southwestern Kosciusko County.

Kay A. Justis, 68, was found dead under the rubble. Her husband, 67-year-old Larry Justis, is listed in critical condition at Parkview hospital, police at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department said this morning.

The explosion happened about 3:45 p.m. at the couple's Claypool home, 4678 South County Road 450 West.

Larry Justis was removed from underneath about two feet of debris, police said. He was flown by helicopter to Parkview. Emergency workers found Kay Justis dead under the rubble.

When the first officer arrived at the scene, he found massive destruction, a news release said, but could hear a person trapped under the debris.

Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office were summoned to help investigate the cause and nature of the explosion, the news release said. The explosion remains under investigation.

