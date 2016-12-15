1 dead, 1 critical in Toll Road crash

A 37-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Indiana Toll Road Thursday morning.

At 9:10 a.m., the Wisconsin man was driving a van west and for an unknown reason spun, left the road near the 133-mile marker and entered the median, Indiana State Police at Fort Wayne said.

The van landed in the cab of a car hauler going east that was being driven by a 65-year-old Michigan man, the statement said.

The Michigan man was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition. The Wisconsin man died at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, police said.

The identities of the drivers have not been released pending family notification.