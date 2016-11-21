1 dead, 1 hurt in 3-truck Toll Road crash

One driver was killed and another injured in a three-truck crash on the Indiana Toll Road in northwest LaGrange County, state police said today.

Police at Bremen said an eastbound semi tractor-trailer driver was stopped on the outer shoulder near the 112.6 mile-marker shortly after 1 p.m., attending to a problem with his truck, when it was struck by an eastbound semi tractor-tanker. The semi tractor-tanker than collided with anothe eastbound semi tractor-trailer, they said, forcing both trucks into the center median.

The semi tractor-tanker caught fire and brought the Toll Road to a standstill in both directions, police said.

They said the driver of the semi tractor-tanker died at the scene. Another driver was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

The Toll Road is restricted to one lane in each direction, police said.