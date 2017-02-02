February 02, 2017 4:42 PM
1 dead, 1 injured in Jimmerson Lake house fire
The Journal Gazette
One person is dead and another was taken to a local hospital after a fire at a home on Jimmerson Lake this morning, Angola firefighters said.
The Orland and Angola fire departments were called to 1120 Lane 340 Jimmerson Lake in Fremont at 5:46 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, the home had flames coming out of the roof and fire throughout most of the home, a statement from the Angola Fire Department said. It took crews a little more than an hour to get the fire under control.
The fire appears to be accidental, but is under investigation, the statement said.