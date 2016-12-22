1 dead, 16 injured in US 33 bus-SUV crash

CHURUBUSCO -- One man died and 16 people were injured when a sport utility vehicle collided head-on with a commercial bus with 40 passengers north of Churubusco this morning.

The Whitley County Sheriff's Department said the bus, owned by Barons Bus, was traveling from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio, and was southbound on U.S. 33. The SUV was northbound when, according to witnesses, it suddenly sped up, went left of center and collided with the bus head-on near Blue Lake Road about 11:15 a.m.

Whitley County Sheriff Marcus Gatton said the driver of the bus tried to brake and got over as far as possible but couldn't avoid the crash. He added that the bus did have dashboard cameras that recorded what happened.

The SUV was knocked backwards into a field on the east side of the road. The bus ended up in a ditch on the west side of the road.

The driver of the SUV, described by polics as an elderly man, and his dog were killed in the crash, police said.

Churubusco Fire Chief Roger Bennett said he came upon the scene before crews had been dispatched. He said people were hanging out of the front window of the bus, apparently thrown forward by the force of the crash. The front windows were knocked out in the crash.

Gatton said the bus driver was alert and talking but was flown by helicopter to a hospital as a precaution.

The bus had 40 passengers, all of whom were initially taken by school bus to the Churubusco fire station for evaluation. Sixteen passengers, described as "walking wounded," were then taken to area hospitals, rescue officials said. None were reported to have critical injuries.

In all eight ambulances from three different counties responded to the crash.

The passengers were waiting for another bus from Columbus to pick them up, police said.

U.S. 33 was closed near Blue Lake Road and to southbound traffic south of Indiana 9 in Noble County.

Mike Feely of the Huntington Fire Department said the local McDonald's donated hamburgers, a local grocery donated bottled water and the local school superintendent had box lunches prepared for the stranded passengers.

