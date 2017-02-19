1 dead after botched drug deal

A drug deal gone bad left one person dead – after he was run over with a vehicle – and two suspects in custody, the Warsaw Police Department said Saturday.

Officers said they were called to the 700 block of North Cook Street in Warsaw at 9:22 p.m. Friday in response to a pedestrian being struck by a car. They found 29-year-old Derek Davidson of South Bend beneath a 2010 Ford Mustang off the west side of the road.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He later died, police said.

Officers said state police found the suspected driver of the Mustang minutes after the crash. Daniel Duenas, 18, of Winona Lake has been initially charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Police said a marijuana deal was set up among several people, but Duenas was beaten and robbed. At some time during the incident ­Duenas got into his Mustang, backed up and drove forward, pinning Davidson under the car, they said. Duenas then drove back and forth several times before fleeing on foot, police said.

Police captured him several blocks away, officers said. They also arrested Warsaw resident Jarrod Miller, 18, on charges of robbery and resisting arrest.

The incident remains under investigation.