A man is dead after a shooting late Tuesday on Avondale Drive on Fort Wayne's south side, police said.

Chris Felton, city police spokesman, said officers heard gunshots in the area before being called to 4131 Avondale, where they found the man dead.

Neighbors told The Journal Gazette the man was 56 years old and that the house was shot at earlier in the day. Neighbors said they heard three shots when the man was hit.