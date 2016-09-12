1 dies in 2-vehicle Leesburg crash

One driver died Monday in a two-vehicle crash east of Leesburg, the Kosciusko Countywide FACT Team said.

Sheriff's deputies were called to County Roads 700 North and 200 East about 12:30 p.m. after being notified of a crash with one person ejected, the FACT Team said in a statement.

It said one driver died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, a large grain truck, was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne in serious condition.

Names of the drivers are being withheld pending notification of family members, the statement said.