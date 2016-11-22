1 dies in Washington Boulevard rollover crash

One person has died in a single-car crash in the 3000 block of East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne police said this afternoon.

Police said they responded to that block at 1:30 p.m. and found a passenger car in the parking lot of Crown Battery Systems, resting on its top.

The victim was ejected during the crash and was pinned underneath the vehicle, police said. They said she died at the scene.

Police said it appeared the driver was traveling east on Washington Boulevard, lost control coming out of a curve, jumped the south curb of Washington Boulevard and rolled the vehicle several times.

The crash is under investigation by city police and the Allen County coroner's office.