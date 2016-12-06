1 found dead after house fire

A person was found dead Monday in the crawl space of a one-story home after a fire on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

About 2:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Fire Department crews responded to a fire at 6902 Penrose Drive, where they found smoke coming from all of the home’s windows, doors and eaves.

According to fire department officials, firefighters found large holes in the floor upon entry.

Following that discovery, crews changed tactics and searched the home by entering each room through a window and exiting through the same opening.

Firefighters had the fire under control in just under an hour, after which the victim was found among debris in the home’s crawl space.

The majority of the fire was located in the home’s crawl space, which caused the floor above to collapse. In addition to the crawl space, the fire was also located in the home’s kitchen and living room, according to a news release.

The victim’s name was not released. The fire remains under investigation.

