1 found dead in Penrose house fire

A person was found dead Monday in the crawl space of a one-story home on Penrose, Fort Wayne firefighters said today.

Firefighters said they were called to a home in the 6900 block of Penrose about 2:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from all windows, doors and eaves.

The majority of the fire was found in the crawl space of the home, resulting in a collapse of the floor, the statement said. After the fire was put out, it said, crews entered the home again and found a victim amidst debris in the crawl space.

Investigators are determining the cause of the fire and the fatality, the statement said.