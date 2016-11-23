1 killed, 2 hurt in separate crashes in city

A woman was pronounced dead Tuesday after she was found pinned underneath a vehicle in the parking lot of Crown Battery Systems in the 3000 block of East Washington Boulevard.

No identification was made at the crash scene at 1:30 p.m. No other cars were involved, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Based on physical evidence, the release said, it appears the victim was traveling east on Washington when she lost control of her vehicle coming out of a curve. The vehicle then jumped the curb, rolled several times and ejected the driver in the process, the release stated.

The name of the victim will be released pending identification by the Allen County coroner.

An hour earlier, a three-car crash at Lima Road just south of Northbrook Boulevard sent two people to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department release.

The pickup truck involved in the crash was overturned and sitting on its top, along with two sport utility vehicles. The two occupants in the pickup truck were taken to a hospital, the release said. The critically injured was a woman. The other, a man, was in serious condition.

