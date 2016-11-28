1 occupant, 1 dog rescued in St. Marys house fire

One occupant and one dog were rescued during a house fire this morning in the 1400 block of St. Marys Avenue, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

Firefighters responded about 9:30 a.m. to a report of a residential structure fire at 1424 St. Marys, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. It said crews found a fire in the first-floor family room of the two-story home, located the victim within three minutes and removed the victim and the dog from the house, administering medical care.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, firefighters said. No one else was injured. They said the fire was under control in 11 minutes.

The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Fort Wayne police, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., American Electric Power, Neighborhood Code Enforcement and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control assisted.