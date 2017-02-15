11 arrested in Huntington drug bust

Eleven people were arrested today, in a multi-agency drug bust in Huntington, and police have warrants out for eight more.

The Huntington City Police Department, Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, and Indiana State Police conducted the sting, a statement from the Huntington Police department said.

Arrested were:

Paula S. Black, 46, charged with two counts of dealing in controlled substance.

Dinah L. Downy, 46, charged with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing a controlled substance.

Jeremy A. Downey, 31, charged with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing a controlled substance.

Leaha A. Fishbaugh, 38, charged with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug.

Heather M. Huffman, 39, charged with dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing a controlled substance.

Michael J. Huffman, 39, charged with dealing in a narcotic drug and habitual offender.

Ronald D. Martin, 40, charged with three counts of dealing.

Leigh Ann Morales, 37, charged with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug.

Andrea L. Roland, 37, charged with three counts of dealing in a narcotic drug.

Karen S. Shaw, 49, charged with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug.

Samuel Tommy Wright II, 37, charged with dealing in a schedule II controlled substance and dealing in methamphetamine.

Outstanding arrest warrants were also issued for:

Melissa S. Andersen, 38, wanted for one count of dealing in a narcotic drug.

Courtney N. Crago, 28, wanted for two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug.

Samuel E. Derry, 19, wanted for one count for dealing in a methamphetamine and one count for dealing in a narcotic drug.

Garret D. Hutchins, 36, wanted for three counts dealing in a narcotic drug.

Jack H. Jones, Jr., 32, wanted for one count for dealing in a narcotic drug and one count for dealing in a methamphetamine.

Micheal A. Small, 37, wanted for one count dealing in a narcotic drug.

Leigh A. Werling, 44, wanted for one count of dealing in a narcotic drug, and one count of dealing in cocaine.

James A. Stotler, 21, wanted for two counts of dealing in cocaine.