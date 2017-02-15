February 15, 2017 11:44 AM
11 arrested in Huntington drug bust
The Journal Gazette
Eleven people were arrested today, in a multi-agency drug bust in Huntington, and police have warrants out for eight more.
The Huntington City Police Department, Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, and Indiana State Police conducted the sting, a statement from the Huntington Police department said.
Arrested were:
Paula S. Black, 46, charged with two counts of dealing in controlled substance.
Dinah L. Downy, 46, charged with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing a controlled substance.
Jeremy A. Downey, 31, charged with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing a controlled substance.
Leaha A. Fishbaugh, 38, charged with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug.
Heather M. Huffman, 39, charged with dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing a controlled substance.
Michael J. Huffman, 39, charged with dealing in a narcotic drug and habitual offender.
Ronald D. Martin, 40, charged with three counts of dealing.
Leigh Ann Morales, 37, charged with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug.
Andrea L. Roland, 37, charged with three counts of dealing in a narcotic drug.
Karen S. Shaw, 49, charged with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug.
Samuel Tommy Wright II, 37, charged with dealing in a schedule II controlled substance and dealing in methamphetamine.
Outstanding arrest warrants were also issued for:
Melissa S. Andersen, 38, wanted for one count of dealing in a narcotic drug.
Courtney N. Crago, 28, wanted for two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug.
Samuel E. Derry, 19, wanted for one count for dealing in a methamphetamine and one count for dealing in a narcotic drug.
Garret D. Hutchins, 36, wanted for three counts dealing in a narcotic drug.
Jack H. Jones, Jr., 32, wanted for one count for dealing in a narcotic drug and one count for dealing in a methamphetamine.
Micheal A. Small, 37, wanted for one count dealing in a narcotic drug.
Leigh A. Werling, 44, wanted for one count of dealing in a narcotic drug, and one count of dealing in cocaine.
James A. Stotler, 21, wanted for two counts of dealing in cocaine.