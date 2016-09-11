2 arrested in slaying of three at party home

Fort Wayne police arrested two men charged with three counts of murder for the triple homicide that occurred at 808 E. Lewis St. in February.

Darrell L. McDaniel, 19, and Artavius G. Richards, 19, both of Fort Wayne, were taken into custody about 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Fort Wayne police.

On Feb. 24, police were called to the Lewis Street home to discover the bodies of Mohamedtaha Omar, 23, Adam K. Mekki, 20, and Muhannad A. Tairab, 17, inside. They had been shot multiple times at close range, with investigators calling the killings “execution style.”

The killings caused an international outcry and were the subject of stories on national television, focusing on the fact that two of the men were Muslim.

However, local police quickly ruled out any religious motive in the slaying. The home the victims were found in was known as a “party house” for teenagers and the early-20s set, police said. While the victims were not associated with a gang, the police department’s gang unit had set up watch over the house at one point in response to some of the people seen coming and going.

This year, local black leaders have been putting pressure on law enforcement to solve the many unsolved murders. Police say they need the community’s help.

Of the 27 homicides this year, the majority of the cases are open. However, in four cases since Aug. 13, arrests have been made.

Daquavion Johnson was charged in the killing of Leon-Dre Kyles-Thomas on Aug. 13 at the Villages of Hanna after a witness came forward.

Andrew Cassaday was arrested and charged with the killing of Jeffrey Martin Lute at the Texas Roadhouse on West Washington Center Road on Aug. 14.

Two juveniles were arrested in the Aug. 14 killing of Brian Quintana on River Run Trail.

Mylinque S. Wallace was arrested in the killing Jamal R. Anderson at the Villages of Hanna after witnesses reported what they saw to police.

None has yet been convicted.

One mother whose son was killed by gunfire this summer said the arrests have given her hope that her son’s killer will be brought to justice.

No more information on the arrest of McDaniel and Richards is available at this time, according to the news release.

