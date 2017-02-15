2 arrested on drug charges

Two people were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges, Fort Wayne police said.

The police Vice and Narcotics Division served a warrant in the 400 block of West Wildwood at 9:40 a.m., a statement said.

During the search, police found two guns, ammunition, more than 250 grams of marijuana and items associated with drug trafficking, the statement said.

Arrested in the bust were:

* Jonathan Lamont Parks, Fort Wayne, charged with dealing in cocaine or narcotic drugs, dealing and possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

* Cara Jay Kisling, Fort Wayne, charged with possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.