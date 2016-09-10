2 charged in triple homicide from February

Fort Wayne police arrested two men charged with three counts of murder for the triple homicide that occurred at a home in the 800 block of East Lewis Street in February, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Darrell L. McDaniel, 19 and Artavius G. Richards, 19, both of Fort Wayne were taken into custody around 2 p.m. Saturday.

On Feb. 24,Mohamedtaha Omar, 23, Adam Kamel Mekki, 20, and Muhannad Adam Tairab, 17 were found dead, killed execution style in their home.

No more information is available at this time, according to the news release.

jduffy@jg.net