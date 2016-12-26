2 dead, 3 injured following alleged racing in Syracuse

Two people are dead and three others injured after alleged racing led to a head-on crash in Syracuse.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Syracuse police, fire and EMS, responded Sunday shortly after 6 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 1200 North and Syracuse/Webster Road after receiving a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash, according to a release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers and emergency workers arrived and located two vehicles that had struck head-on.

At the scene, deputies found two people who had died on impact.

Three others involved in the crash were taken to Fort Wayne hospitals, with one listed in critical condition, according to the release.

Preliminary information from the scene indicates that one of the vehicles had been racing in the wrong lane of traffic prior to the crash.

Kosciusko County Fatal Team reconstruction members are still investigating the crash, and names had not been released by the Kosciusko County coroner’s office Sunday night, pending the notification of family members.