2 held after Warsaw auto theft

Two Warsaw residents are being held without bond in the Kosciusko County Jail after police said a car was stolen at a gas station and taken to a Fort Wayne motel.

Michael Kneller, 36, was booked on felony warrants charging failure to appear for sentencing, fraud, attempted fraud, theft and attempted theft, Warsaw police said in a statement. He had been found guilty of theft and possession of chemical reagents.

Tiffiany Anderson, 34, was booked on felony warrants charging failure to appear, fraud, attempt to commit fraud, theft, attempt to commit theft, forgery, theft enhancement and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

Warsaw police said a car was stolen on Wednesday morning outside Wilbys, a gas station on West Lake Street, after the owner left the keys in the vehicle while she went into the station.

An anonymous tip advised the vehicle and the people responsible for the theft could be found at the Knights Inn on Goshen Road in Fort Wayne. At about 2 a.m. today, police said they found the vehicle, with a stolen license plate, in the Knights Inn's parking lot. Kneller and Anderson were taken into custody without incident.

Additional felony charges related to the auto theft will be filed against both Kneller and Anderson, police said.