2 held in Silver Lake drug arrest

Two men have been arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing crystal meth in Silver Lake, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said today.

County Drug and Task Force officers completed an investigation on Noah Michael Miller, 37, of Silver Lake, and arrested him at his home in Silver Lake on Monday, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Police said undercover officers conducted a purchase of crystal meth in Warsaw Tuesday that led them to Silver Lake, where they conducted a second undercover purchase of a larger amount of crystal meth.

During a search of the home, police said they found various bags of crystal meth and more than $2,000 in cash.

They said Miller was charged with felony dealing of methamphetamine and is being held in the county jail on $25,250 bond.

Rodney Dane France Jr., 39, of Roann, was also in the home, police said, and was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. France is being held in the county jail on $5,250 bond.